MPCB asks Mumbai civic body to crack down on single-use plastic

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Friday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to take stricter action to enforce the ban on single-use plastic items in Mumbai.

Addressing a press conference at the civic headquarters with BMC officials on Mumbai's pollution issues, Siddhesh Kadam, chairman of MPCB, said the violation of single-use plastic ban by restaurants and hawkers will not be tolerated.

Among several other subjects, they had a discussion on the continuing use of single-use plastic, banned in Maharashtra since 2018, he said.

"The MPCB has instructed the BMC to strictly implement the rules banning plastic usage. The action against single-use plastic shall be taken jointly by the MPCB, Mumbai police, as well as the BMC," Kadam said.

"Action will be taken against anyone found violating this rule," Kadam said when asked if common people too will face action if found using these items.

The production of single-use plastic items has been mostly stopped in Maharashtra but they are brought from neighbouring states, he said.

Producers, stockists, suppliers and sellers of single-use plastic items have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 for the first offense, Rs 10,000 for the second offence, and shell out Rs 25,000 and/or face imprisonment for three months after that. PTI KK KRK