MPCB shuts four non-compliant concrete plants in Mumbai to check air pollution

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Sunday shut down four ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in Mumbai and initiated action against 37 units, recovering penalties of Rs 1.87 crore amid stepped-up measures to curb air pollution.

"Special flying squads will immediately begin inspections to verify whether prescribed conditions are being followed, and strict action, including closure, will be taken against violators," said M Devender Singh, member secretary, MPCB, referring to the action initiated against RMC plants contributing to air pollution.

The MPCB has constituted four special inspection teams for Mumbai city and two for Navi Mumbai to conduct on-site inspections of RMC plants, following a review meeting chaired by MPCB chairman Siddhesh Kadam, according to a statement issued by Singh.

The review focused on strengthening enforcement against units found flouting environmental norms, he said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation recently suspended the ongoing work related to the Bullet Train in the Bandra-Kurla complex due to non-compliance with anti-air pollution norms.

According to the MPCB, inspections so far have led to the recovery of penalties amounting to Rs 1.87 crore from 37 RMC plants, while four establishments have been ordered to shut operations for violations linked to air pollution.

Kadam, meanwhile, stated that the MPCB, in coordination with the municipal corporation, had launched a focused enforcement drive to maintain air quality in the city.

"Appropriate steps will be taken to protect air quality and stringent action will be initiated wherever required," he said.

Singh said the board has been conducting a daily review of air quality, and the flying squads were being deployed to ensure compliance with conditions imposed on establishments.

He added that inspections would be carried out without delay wherever deterioration in air quality was reported.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has 32 continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations, of which 14 are located within Mumbai city. In addition, 22 mobile monitoring vans are available and being deployed to carry out immediate measurements in areas where air quality levels decline, the board said.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday castigated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for turning a "blind eye" towards air pollution in the city and for "not doing anything" to mitigate the problem.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad also questioned as to how the BMC has granted sanction to over 125 construction projects over Rs 1,000 crore in a city like Mumbai, stating that the situation has now gone beyond the civic body's control.

The court had warned the BMC that it would pass orders restraining it from granting any further permissions for construction if the air pollution situation persists in the city. PTI ND NSK