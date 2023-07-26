MPHRC seeks reply of Indore jail authorities over alleged naked parading of prisoner

Indore, Jul 26 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has sought a reply from the top officer of the state jail department after a prisoner serving life imprisonment for rape and murder was paraded naked inside the prison, an official said on Wednesday.

The commission ordered the director general (prison) to investigate the alleged incident in which a convicted prisoner was paraded with a shoe garland in the Indore Central Jail, the official said.

The official said that the officer has been asked to submit his reply to the commission within three weeks after probing the matter and also keep the CCTV footage of the central jail safe.

In a press release issued by the commission said that a pit was dug (by the authorities) near the barrack of a prisoner serving life imprisonment in for rape and murder in the central jail, when tobacco pouches and cash of Rs 9,100 were found buried in it.

Following this recovery, the convicted prisoner was allegedly stripped naked and garlanded with shoes before being paraded amid beating of drums on the orders of the jailer, the release said.

When asked by PTI, Indore Central Jail's Superintendent Alka Sonkar categorically denied any inhuman treatment of the prisoner.

Sonkar said tobacco and some cash were recovered from this inmate a week ago and appropriate action was taken against him as per the jail rules and regulations. PTI HWP ADU NP