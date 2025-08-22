MPL, Zupee suspend all money game offerings in India

New Delhi: Online gaming company Mobile Premier League (MPL) has suspended all of its real-money gaming offerings in India after Parliament passed a bill to ban all forms of online money games.

Parliament on Thursday passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha approving it without debate amid din. The bill seeks to ban all forms of online money games while promoting eSports and online social gaming.

In a post on LinkedIn, MPL said it respects the rule of law and will comply fully with the ban on online money games in India.

"Effective immediately, we are suspending all gaming offerings involving money on the MPL platform in India.

"Our foremost priority is our users. While new deposits will no longer be accepted, customers will be able to withdraw their balances seamlessly. However, online money games will not be available on the MPL platform anymore," it said.

MPL has over 120 million registered users across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Gaming platform Zupee has also announced the discontinuation of all its paid games.