MPPSC not showing answer sheets to candidates due to corruption and nepotism: Patwari

Indore, Dec 19 (PTI) Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Thursday claimed Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) was not showing answer sheets of its recruitment examinations to candidates due to "corruption and nepotism".
An MPPSC official rubbished the allegation and said it was unable to show answer sheets to candidates due to legal aspects in the OBC reservation issue pending in court.
Patwari, the state Congress chief, met youth holding an indefinite agitation in front of the MPPSC headquarters in Indore since Wednesday to press for their various demands.
Alleging rigging in the recruitment examinations conducted by the MPPSC, Patwari said, "MPPSC has stopped showing answer sheets to candidates since 2019 due to corruption and nepotism. Every year, five lakh people in MP prepare for state civil services examination, but the number of posts recruited through this examination has been reduced to just 110. This is the height of injustice," he claimed.
The BJP government must stop "playing with the future of candidates appearing in recruitment examinations" and must fill up vacant posts, he said.
Some candidates said MPPSC is recruiting only 87 per cent of the total advertised posts and keeping the remaining 13 per cent pending since a case is underway in the High Court over hiking of reservation of Other Backward Classes from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.
MPPSC Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Ravindra Panchbhai said, "We are declaring incomplete results of recruitment examinations from 2019 as the OBC reservation case is pending in court. Since secrecy of recruitment examinations has to be maintained till the final verdict of the litigation, candidates cannot be shown their answer sheets for the time being." PTI HWP MAS BNM