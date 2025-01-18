MPPSC results declared, six women in top ten

Indore: Six women figured in the top ten successful candidates at the State Service Examination 2022 held by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), an official said as the result were declared on Saturday evening.

Advertisment

Deepika Patidar topped the examination and was selected for the post of deputy district collector, he said.

Patidar was followed in the ranking by Aditya Narayan Tiwari, Surabhi Jain, Mahima Chaudhary, Dharmaprakash Mishra, Shanu Chaudhary, Swati Singh, Umesh Awasthi, Kavita Devi Yadav and Pratyush Srivastava. All of them were selected for the post of deputy collector.

Originally, the MPPSC had issued an advertisement for 456 vacancies, but the results for 87 percent of these vacancies were declared as a case related to the provision of 27 percent reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBC) is pending before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the official said.

Advertisment

Selection list for the remaining 13 percent vacancies will be announced after the final decision of the court, he added.