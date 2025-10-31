MP's Ayush dept has seized Ayurvedic drugs, sent samples for testing after death of infant: Ministry

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) In the wake of a five-month-old infant dying in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly due to the consumption of Ayurvedic medicines, the state government's Ayush Department has seized the drugs and sent samples for testing and other necessary legal actions, the Ayush ministry said on Friday.

It said that the Ministry of Ayush is actively coordinating with state authorities to ensure the highest standards of safety and quality in Ayush medicines, promoting their safe and effective use for public well-being.

The Ministry of Ayush is committed to ensuring the safety and quality standards of Ayush medicines and issues necessary directions to the state and Union Territory (UT) governments for ensuring the compliance of provisions under Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Drug Rules, 1945 from time to time, the ministry said in a statement.

Enforcement of the legal provisions pertaining to Quality Control and issuance of drug licence of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy drugs/ medicines is vested with the State Drug Controllers/ State Licensing Authorities appointed by the concerned state and UT governments, the statement said.

The respective state and UT licensing authority is empowered to act against misbranded, adulterated and spurious Ayush drugs.

"As per the information received from the Drug Control Department Ayush, State Government of Madhya Pradesh, immediate actions have been taken in this regard, including seizure of the alleged drugs and sending the sample for testing and other necessary legal actions," the statement said. PTI PLB KSS KSS