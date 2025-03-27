MP's BJP govt has banned prisoner-kin meets in jail during Eid: CPM leader

Bhopal, Mar 27 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday accused the ruling BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of banning prisoner-kin meets during Eid.

The BJP government has abandoned the long tradition of a free meeting with relatives for the inmates of jails on the occasion of Eid, said MP CPM general secretary Jaswinder Singh citing a notice issued by Bhopal Central Jail.

As per the notice, inmates will not be allowed an open meeting with kin on Eid, Singh said in a statement.

Confirming the development, Bhopal Central Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bangre told PTI the decision was taken in view of security and safety since construction work is underway in the complex and items were strewn around.

Undertrials connected to banned outfits Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), Popular Front of India (PFI), Hizb-ut-Tahrir ( HuT)), Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh as well as four persons with links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) are lodged in Bhopal Central Jail.

"Jail authorities allowed such meetings on festivals like Diwali, Rakhi and Eid for a long time. India is a country where all festivals are celebrated with brotherhood, unity and love. This has been the example of cultural and religious amicability among people of diverse faiths. The BJP is now ruining this tradition as well," Singh said in the statement.

Condemning the government's decision, Singh said permission must be given for such meetings. PTI LAL BNM