MPs call for united push on water conservation; Centre briefs on Ganga cleaning, JJM inspections

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) MPs underscored the need for collective efforts to address water-related challenges during a meeting on the Union Jal Shakti ministry's budget grants, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil said on Thursday.

He said the meeting, which saw participation of MPs from various parties, reflected a shared commitment towards water conservation.

"All the MPs presented constructive suggestions and emphasised the spirit of collective effort for water conservation," Patil said in a post on X.

He added that water conservation had taken the form of a mass movement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with unprecedented awareness and public participation being witnessed across the country.

Sources said the ministry also briefed the MPs on key initiatives, including the cleaning of the Ganga and the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The Centre has deputed 100 teams for on-ground inspections of JJM schemes in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to ensure regular and long-term supply of drinking water in adequate quantity and prescribed quality to every rural household at affordable service delivery charges.

Officials said the decision to send inspection teams followed a high-level review of the ministry's schemes that was chaired by Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan on May 8.

The ministry also provided updates on urban water supply, wastewater treatment and rainwater harvesting measures being implemented across the country.