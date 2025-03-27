MPs can share views on ONOE with parliamentary committee: Birla

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday suggested that MPs can share their views and perspectives on the concept of "one nation one election" with the parliamentary committee scrutinising the two bills favouring simultaneous polls.

Speaking in the House, Birla said many young MPs have shared their views on the idea with him during separate meetings related to different subjects.

He said, "They have put across very good logic and perspective." He said he would request MPs that they should share this with the Joint Committee of Parliament headed by BJP MP and former Union minister P P Chaudhary. PTI KR KR DV DV