MPs express unhappiness at BSNL service, telecom firm assures of improvement in 6 months

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) A parliamentary committee on Monday expressed its displeasure at the quality of service and falling subscriber base of the government-owned BSNL, with some MPs citing the example of poor service they receive on their own mobiles to make a point, sources said.

In their briefing to the Estimates Committee headed by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, officials assured the panel of improved service in the next six months, with nearly one lakh mobile towers set to be equipped with 4G service from the existing about 24,000 towers.

The BSNL, sources said citing the statement of officials representing the company, has relied on the concept of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" by resorting to indigenous technology. "We were told that the results will be visible in six months," an MP said.

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's CMD were among the senior officials who attended the meeting which focussed on the organisation's performance, especially on its 4G and 5G services.

The sources said some MPs noted with concern as to how the market share of once-dominant BSNL has fallen to just around seven per cent, with private operators rising to become the preferred choice of people for mobile connections.

The service received on their mobile phones with BSNL SIMs is often unsatisfactory, they said. All MPs are given BSNL phones.

The officials told the committee that almost 54,000 towers are ready to be installed with 4G technology and more are on the way, expressing confidence that the BSNL will reach the target of 1,00,000 towers in six months. Converting from 4G to 5G is technologically easier. PTI KR IJT