MPs flag railway safety, connectivity issues in RS

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Several Rajya Sabha members on Tuesday raised concerns over railway infrastructure across the country, highlighting safety issues in an overbridge in Madhya Pradesh and demanding improved connectivity in Goa, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP MP Maya Naroliya flagged serious structural defects in the railway overbridge on the Narmadapuram-Itarsi section of NH 46, stating it posed a direct threat to thousands of daily passengers.

A recent inspection revealed deep cracks on side walls, collapsed concrete layers and widespread structural instability in the bridge that was constructed in 1997, she said.

Naroliya alleged the use of substandard materials and poor engineering practices, demanding an FIR against the contractor, its blacklisting from future projects, and legal action against officials who approved payments without proper inspection.

She called for transparent reconstruction with strict timelines, noting that surface repairs were insufficient, given the extent of damage.

BJP MP Sadanand Mhalu Shet Tanavde from Goa urged the government to extend the Vande Bharat Express service from its current Madgaon-Mangalore route to Kozhikode in Kerala.

Passengers travelling to Kozhikode face difficulties due to train changes, long waiting periods and ticket unavailability, he said, adding that the extension would benefit students, senior citizens and tourists.

BJD member Sasmit Patra pressed for strengthening railway connectivity in South Odisha, particularly the Gopalpur-Rayagada new line and the Naupada-Gunupur-Therubali second line.

He also sought priority implementation of the Brahmapur-Sambalpur line and faster execution of the sanctioned Jeypore-Nabarangpur and Jeypore-Malkangiri lines.

Patra called for modernisation of Brahmapur railway station with additional platforms and a coaching terminal.

BJP's Laxmikant Bajpayee from Uttar Pradesh highlighted delays in operationalising the remaining section of the 82-km Meerut-Delhi RRTS despite multiple trials.

He also raised concerns about large plot sizes in industrial areas along the 594-km Ganga Expressway between Meerut and Prayagraj, fearing it would exclude MSMEs.

Bajpayee urged reduction in plot sizes to directly benefit small industries. PTI LUX TRB