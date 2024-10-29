MPs from both Houses to be part of delegation to UNGA

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) An "unofficial" delegation of MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be attending the United Nations General Assembly next month, sources said on Tuesday.

The delegation consisting of MPs from various parties will go to the UNGA from November 4-8, they said.

This, however, is an "unofficial" delegation and would not participate in the debates or committee meetings, the sources said.

Last year, the Trinamool Congress raised the issue of the Indian parliamentary delegation not being sent to the UNGA since 2015.

"This is constructive opposition. We gave a suggestion and we are happy it is happening," a senior TMC leader said.

Senior MPs including Ram Gopal Yadav, Tiruchi Siva, Rajeev Shukla, Sambit Patra, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sasmit Patra, and Sushmita Dev are among those who will be a part of the delegation. PTI AO RT RT