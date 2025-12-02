MPs in Rajya Sabha seek gender-safe transport system, measures to check cyber crimes

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Members of Parliament on Tuesday sought gender-safe transport systems and measures to prevent cyber crime in India, among others, while raising matters of urgent importance during the Special Mentions in the Rajya Sabha.

Rekha Sharma, BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Haryana, highlighted the need for safe, reliable, and modern public transport systems in the country's small and medium towns.

"While metropolitan cities have seen improvement in bus, metro services and surveillance systems, thousands of women in tier two and tier three towns still face daily challenges simply in commuting to schools, colleges, and workplaces," she said.

Sharma demanded creation of "gender-safe" smart transport networks across such towns.

"Many women hesitate to use public transport after sunset because bus stops are poorly lit. Solar powered LED lighting, CCTV enabled shelters and clean seating arrangements can make a significant difference (in this regard)," she said.

Safe mobility strengthens women's access to education, employment, entrepreneurship and social participation, Sharma said, and asked the government to look into it.

Her party colleague from Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, sought measures to check cyber crimes and raise awareness on cyber frauds.

He said spread of cyber crimes is a serious issue as phishing, identification crimes like (identity) theft, online fraud and hacking have become common.

Poor and the less technologically-aware people are becoming victims to such crimes, Sharma said.

He suggested stricter laws to protect the poor and uneducated citizens besides raising awareness about cyber frauds in villages, especially.

BJP's Tejveer Singh, Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, flagged concerns over rising pollution in his state.

"Poor air quality is not only harmful to people but to economic activities. It is also having a profound impact on public life," he said, and demanded a timely clean air action plan. PTI AKV HVA