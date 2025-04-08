MPs in Thane, Palghar demand compensation for farmers, citizens hit by unseasonal rains

Thane/Palghar, Apr 8 (PTI) As unseasonal rains left crops and houses in parts of Palghar and Thane districts affected, local Lok Sabha MPs have demanded government's intervention and sought compensation for local farmers and citizens.

Unseasonal rains coupled with hailstorms and strong winds lashed Kevanale, Bhawaniwadi, Dudhgaon, Saprewadi, Washind, Rajewadi, Jogalwadi, Wada and other villages in Palghar, while in Thane, parts of Bhiwandi, Shahapur, Murbad and Kalyan talukas were affected.

Palghar MP Hemant Savra visited these villages, held talks with the affected farmers and assured help from the government.

"We will ensure every effort is made to get compensation for the losses faced by farmers and the common citizens. I am committed to following up with the chief minister for immediate assistance," he said on Tuesday.

Bhiwandi Lok Sabha MP Suresh Mhatre, who visited the affected parts on Monday, demanded that crop assessment be conducted in a speedy manner and the victims be paid financial compensation. He instructed the local authorities to expedite the relief work.

In a written representation to the Thane district collector, he said he would raise the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. PTI COR NP