MPs interested in becoming Haryana CM can throw their hat in the ring post-polls: Cong

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A day after telling its MPs that they will not be allowed to contest Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress on Thursday said if they are interested in becoming the chief ministerial face they "can throw their hat in the ring" post polls if they have the support of the newly-elected MLAs.

Congress general secretary in-charge of the state Deepak Babaria's remarks comes amid speculation that senior leaders such as former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his son Deepender Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala, among others, could be in the running for the top job.

While Selja and Deepender Hooda are members of the Lok Sabha, Surjewala is a member of the Rajya Sabha. Bhupinder Hooda is the leader of the opposition in the Haryana Assembly.

The opposition party also asserted that it would go into the polls with collective leadership.

Babaria said candidates for 50 to 55 seats have been finalised and the central election committee of the party is likely to meet tentatively on September 2-3 before releasing the list.

He asserted that the Congress will go into the elections with a collective leadership, adding that as of today that is the decision.

Asserting that the decision of not allowing the party's MPs to contest the Haryana Assembly polls was final, Babaria said, "I am sure no MPs will be contesting the assembly elections. They are already MPs and anybody who wants to be the CM face, they can throw their hat in the ring post-election results provided they have the support of the legislature party." Speaking on the issue, he said earlier, "Yes, it can happen (that those who do not contest elections can become CM). Anyone can project himself as CM, provided that person has the support of MLAs and the blessings of the party high command." Babaria asserted that the Congress is fully prepared for the elections.

Asked about some MPs being interested in contesting the Assembly polls in Haryana, Babaria had told reporters on Wednesday, "Nobody will be given permission to contest." His remarks come days after Lok Sabha MP Selja indicated her desire to contest the upcoming assembly elections and said she wishes to work in the state but the high command will take a final call on the matter. There was speculation that Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala may also be considering contesting the polls.

Virtually throwing her hat in the ring for the Haryana chief minister's post in case the Congress gets a majority, Selja had said last week people do have ambitions "individually and community-wise" and went on to ask "Why not".

The Election Commission earlier this month announced that polls for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 1 and the results declared on October 4.

Haryana is currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress is looking to unseat the BJP and return to power after remaining 10 years in the opposition.

After the last assembly elections, the BJP formed a coalition government with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). However, the coalition broke after disagreements over seat-sharing in the Lok Sabha elections. Later, the BJP saved its government with the support of Independent MLAs.

In the Lok Sabha elections held a few months ago, the BJP and the Congress won five seats each of the 10 seats in Haryana.