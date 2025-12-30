MP's land under irrigation expanding, says minister

Bhopal, Dec 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat on Tuesday said the state has emerged as a national leader in micro-irrigation and its land under irrigation is continuously expanding.

He was addressing a press conference to present an account of his department's achievements over the past two years.

"Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented growth in the irrigation capacity over the last two years and the irrigated area in the state is steadily expanding. MP is the leading state in micro-irrigation," he claimed.

Progress and prosperity of farmers, and ensuring water availability for drinking purposes, industries and power generation is its responsibility are the top priorities of the government, he said.

The state has also done commendable work in the field of water conservation and augmentation, for which it has received a National Water Award, he added.

Silawat said the Ken-Betwa multi-purpose national river interlinking project will transform the scenario in the Bundelkhand region, while the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal link national project will ensure adequate water for irrigation, drinking purposes and industries across a large part of the state.

Under the Tapi Basin Mega Recharge Project, surplus water of the Tapi river during the monsoon will be used in a regulated manner for groundwater recharge, leading to a rise in groundwater levels, he said.

Continuous efforts are being made in the state to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Per Drop More Crop" vision, according to the minister.

In view of the Simhastha 2028 event, various works are being carried out to make the Kshipra river clean, uninterrupted and perennial in line with the sentiments of devotees, he said. PTI LAL NP