MP's longest flyover inaugurated in Jabalpur; to cut travel time from 40 to 7 minutes

Jabalpur, Aug 23 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday inaugurated the state's longest flyover featuring a single-span cable-stayed bridge in Jabalpur.

The 7-km-long flyover will cut the travel time between Madan Mahal and Damoh Naka from 40-45 minutes now to just 6-7 minutes, officials said.

Built at a cost of about Rs 1,200 crore, the project marks a milestone in modern urban traffic management and development, they said.

A key feature of the flyover is a 192-metre single-span cable-stayed bridge built over a railway line. The corridor also includes three bow-string bridges — two at Ranital and one at Baldeobagh — each 70 metres long and constructed entirely of steel.

According to authorities, 50,000 saplings have been planted under the flyover to promote greenery and control pollution. Amenities such as a basketball court, an open gym and a children's park have also been developed beneath the structure.

Ten directional signboards have been installed to ease travel, they said.

Gadkari had laid the foundation stone for the flyover in 2019.

In September 2023, ahead of the state assembly polls, then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated one section of the flyover — from Chhoti Line to Gulati Petrol Pump. PTI LAL ARU