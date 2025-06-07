MPs may differ on many issues, but together against terrorism: Sarangi

Bhubaneswar, Jun 7 (PTI) Lawmakers may have differences of opinion on various internal issues, but on terrorism, they spoke in one voice and informed the world about Pakistan's role behind it, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said on Saturday after returning from a five-nation tour as part of a multi-party delegation.

Sarangi, the MP of Bhubaneswar, was given a rousing welcome by her supporters on her arrival here.

"We may have differences of opinion on issues inside the country. But, on terrorism, all of us spoke in one voice and apprised the foreign countries how Pakistan is peddling lies and nurturing terrorism," she told reporters.

"All members of the delegation raised India's voice together," she added.

Sarangi's delegation had members from the Congress, TMC, JD(U) and CPI(M).

"During our trip, we spoke to politicians, women, youth, academia, media and community representatives, and people from different walks of life. Indian diaspora was all along with us," she said.

"There were elaborate discussions on India's policy of zero-tolerance to terrorism," she said. PTI AAM AAM SOM