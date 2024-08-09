MPs, MLAs, ministers pay tribute to former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) West Bengal ministers, MLAs and MPs paid their tribute to former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee whose mortal remains were taken to the state assembly on Friday morning.

Bhattacharjee's body, wrapped with the CPI(M)'s red flag and covered with red roses, was brought to the assembly from a mortuary amid tears of his supporters and slogans.

His wife Meera Bhattacharjee and son Suchetan were alongside his mortal remains.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, Power Minister Aroop Biswas, and Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay paid floral tribute to the former CM.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay and Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee also paid their respects.

Director-General Police Rajeev Kumar and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal also paid their floral tributes.

Former Congress MLA Asit Mitra, Left Front chairman Biman Bose, and veteran CPI(M) leaders Surjyakanta Mishra and Rabin Deb were also present at the assembly.

Bhattacharjee died at his south Kolkata residence on Thursday morning after suffering from prolonged illness related to respiratory issues and old age.

The former chief minister's body was kept overnight at a mortuary. From the assembly, his mortal remains were taken to the CPI(M)'s state headquarters Muzaffar Ahmed Bhavan. PTI SCH SOM