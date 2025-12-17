MPs of par panel Bill on removal of PM, CMs seek evidence-based justification

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) A parliamentary panel examining Bills to remove prime minister and chief ministers sought on Wednesday evidence-based justification for the proposed legislation, asking whether there is any precedent of such laws anywhere in the world.

Chaired by BJP member Aparajita Sarangi, a meeting of the Joint Committee on The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill also decided to consult constitutional experts, retired judges, lawyers and bar association members.

Sarangi said there was a unanimous view in the meeting about the need for decriminalisation of politics.

"Two things were especially discussed in today's meeting. The honourable MPs sought evidence-based justification for the Bills and wanted to know whether such laws are available in any country," she told reporters after the meeting.

Sarangi said the representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are expected to give their reply in the next meeting which will be held on January 7.

Sources said 25 questions were put forward by the MPs and the MHA will provide the replies in the next meeting.

The MHA sought suggestions from the members on how to bring sanctity in the political setup of the country and how to deter the holders of public offices from indulging in corruption, the sources said.

However, a few MPs questioned how a law can be framed for the removal of an MLA or MP who is elected by people.

Several opposition parties have stayed away from the Committee contending that the Bills violate the fundamental principle of law that a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty and resort to automatic sacking of the prime minister, chief ministers and ministers if they fail to get bail within a month of arrest in serious criminal matters.

NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and YSRCP's S Niranjan Reddy are the only opposition members in the 31-member panel dominated by the BJP and its alliance partners. PTI ACB KSS KSS