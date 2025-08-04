MPs pay tributes to Shibu Soren, say his death big loss for Jharkhand

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Political leaders from across the spectrum on Monday condoled the death of JMM founder Shibu Soren, remembering him as a towering figure who championed the rights of tribal communities and played a pivotal role in the creation of Jharkhand.

Soren, a former chief minister of Jharkhand, died on Monday at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he was admitted for over a month for kidney-related problems.

"Today Shibu Soren ji is no longer among us, but he was the voice of the poor and tribal people of Jharkhand. Jharkhand meant Shibu Soren. He fought for a separate state and it was during Atal ji's government that Jharkhand was formed.

"His contribution as a minister, MLA, and chief minister was immense. We are stunned by his loss," BJP MP Deepak Prakash told reporters inside the Parliament complex.

He described Soren as the "voice of Jharkhand" and said that his struggle for a separate state marked a turning point in India's political history.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said Soren's death is "a great loss to the nation and the political field".

"Shibu Soren was unwell for quite some time, but what has happened today is still unexpected. He was a tall leader of the country. His contribution to politics and the lives of people was remarkable. He has left a very good track record," he said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also paid tributes to Soren.

"I got the opportunity to work with him in Parliament. He played a major role in taking the JMM government where it is today. His demise is a huge loss for Jharkhand. I pray to Baba Baidyanath to give strength to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his family to bear this grief," the Godda MP told reporters inside the Parliament complex.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha described Soren as a "popular mass leader" who left behind a lasting legacy.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha described Soren as a "popular mass leader" who left behind a lasting legacy.

"Even when Bihar and Jharkhand were one, he was a member of the Bihar legislative assembly and later a minister from Bihar. He was a popular mass leader, and on behalf of my party, I offer my condolences," he said.