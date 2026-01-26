MP's R-day tableau celebrates Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy, Maheshwar Ghat

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Republic Day tableau of Madhya Pradesh celebrated the legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar, with a depiction of her imposing sculpture and the architectural heritage of the iconic Maheshwar Ghat.

Revered as 'Punyashlok', she stands as an enduring embodiment of patriotic virtue and "Bharatiya Matri Shakt," read a description of the tableau in the official parade booklet.

The state's float is dedicated to "Lokmata Devi: Ahilyabai Holkar, a timeless symbol of self-reliance, enlightened governance, and cultural stewardship".

The front section featured the iconic statue of Ahilyabai holding a shivling, signifying her unwavering devotion to the country, spiritual strength, and commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage, it said.

Set upon a lotus pedestal, the statue reflected dignity, resolve, and the steadfast feminine power that guided her reign.

The middle section portrayed Ahilyabal astride a horse, accompanied by soldiers and ministers, symbolising a just and vigilant governance.

"The lower portion depicts the extensive restoration and construction of temples undertaken during her rule, highlighting her role as a guardian of India's sacred traditions. A Maratha guard stands watch, evoking her dedication to cultural protection and national duty," it said.

The rear section presents the famed Maheshwar Ghat with its temple and fort, representing Ahilyabai's capital and her enduring legacy of administration and faith.

The flowing Narmada and a gently moving boat convey serenity and continuity.

The murals below showed women weaving the renowned Maheshwari sarees under her patronage, reflecting women's empowerment, indigenous craftsmanship, and respect for heritage. Accompanied by folk artistes performing traditional dances, the tableau came alive with rhythm and colour, celebrating the life, leadership, and lasting influence of Ahilyabai Holkar.