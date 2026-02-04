MPs raise Tamil fishermen's plight, Karnataka Gram Panchayat fund crisis, Hyderabad water shortage

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Legislators from across political parties on Wednesday raised several issues in the Rajya Sabha, ranging from the illegal detention and torture of Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy to the financial crisis faced by Gram Panchayats in Karnataka due to the non-release of central funds.

Among other issues raised during Zero Hour, members also flagged the water crisis in Hyderabad, and the demand for classical language status to Maithili, and sought the Centre's intervention on these matters.

DMK MP from Tamil Nadu, Tiruchi Siva, while highlighting the plight of fishermen from his state, said that when they go out to sea for fishing and inadvertently cross the invisible international maritime boundary, they are captured and tortured in an inhuman manner by the Sri Lankan Navy.

He said that hundreds of fishing boats are currently in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy, causing severe livelihood issues for the fishermen.

According to him, although the Centre intervenes every time the state government writes to it, there is a need for a permanent and final solution.

"The Indian government should prevail upon the Sri Lankan government to stop these atrocities with a strong voice," Siva said, adding that retrieving Katchatheevu island could be another solution that the Centre should explore.

Congress MP from Karnataka, Syed Naseer Hussain, said that Gram Panchayats in his state have been facing financial crisis due to the non-release of funds by the Union government.

He argued that the grants recommended by the Finance Commission are not discretionary but constitutionally mandated to strengthen local governance and ensure transparent financial support to Panchayati Raj institutions.

According to Hussain, Rs 2,133 crore of central funds meant for nearly 6,000 Gram Panchayats in Karnataka is pending despite the state fulfilling all requirements.

Hussain said that civic amenities are being disrupted due to the non-availability of these funds; hence, "I urge the government to immediately release them".

BJP MP from Bihar, Dharmshila Gupta, demanded that the Maithili language, which has immense historical and cultural significance, be granted classical language status.

BJP MP from Maharashtra, Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade, raised the issue of the unchecked use and sale of medicines claiming to boost sexual performance, demanding a regulatory mechanism. He said such medicines are not only a health hazard but also contribute to sexual crimes.

BJD member from Odisha, Subhasish Khuntia, sought government intervention over the poor condition of safety and security in and around the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Kerala's Jebi Mathur Hisham of the Congress party demanded the setting up of an All India Medical Institute in the state.

J&K National Conference MP Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo from Jammu and Kashmir said the Chenab Valley is an accident-prone area with hilly and difficult terrain where frequent road accidents occur.

He stressed the need for proper road maintenance to prevent such accidents that result in loss of lives. He also demanded that work be started on two tunnels on the National Highway 244 and on an alternate Leh–Kargil road for the benefit of both defence forces and civilians. PTI JP HVA