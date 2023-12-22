MPs suspension: Murder of democracy, says CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the suspension of 146 opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is the murder of democracy and a display of 'dictatorial tendencies.' As the Congress staged a massive demonstration in Bengaluru protesting the suspension for seeking a reply from the Centre on the Parliament security breach, the Chief Minister charged crucial laws were passed keeping the opposition members away.

"Where is democracy? In a democracy, the government should listen to the opposition parties. It cannot say that it will not listen to them at all. People have given mandate to the elected representatives, be it in Lok Sabha or Assembly. No one, either the Speaker or anyone else, has the power to snatch it," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

He said there was never a history of suspending so many members in one go as had happened "for the first time" recently.

"It is a murder of democracy. According to them (the ruling BJP), there is no democracy in the country. They are not respecting the sentiments of the people. These are dictatorial tendencies. They are amending laws and passing bills by keeping everyone away. What does it show? It clearly shows that this government is dictatorial," Siddaramaiah said.

When asked how it will impact the Lok Sabha polls, the Chief Minister said the people will decide.

"People have accepted democracy and the Constitution and will not tolerate anyone going against them," he added.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the Congress led by the Deputy Chief Minister and the party's state president D K Shivakumar staged a demonstration.

The party activists raised slogans calling the BJP anti-constitution and dictatorial.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the opposition had only said that the unity, integrity and peace in the country is getting disturbed and democracy is being massacred.

"The Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) should answer why the Parliament security breach happened and who was behind it, etc. All that we are asking for is a statement. This BJP government does not have the courtesy to issue a statement. It suspended 146 MPs from Parliament and then passed all the bills. This is a major insult to democracy," Shivakumar said.