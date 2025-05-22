MPs urge probe into Jal Jeevan Mission, raise local water issues in Jal Shakti ministry meet

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) At a meeting held on Thursday to discuss Jal Shakti Ministry's budget grants, MPs called for a collective approach to water conservation and also raised concerns on Jal Jeevan Mission implementation.

In an X post, Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil said the meeting reflected a shared commitment to water conservation.

"All the MPs presented constructive suggestions and emphasised the spirit of collective effort," Patil said, adding that water conservation has become a mass movement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with public participation at an unprecedented level. Thirteen MPs, out of the 60 invited, attended the meeting.

Several legislators voiced concern over the Jal Jeevan Mission implementation and demanded investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities.

MP Pappu Yadav raised the issue of floods in Bihar and highlighted the need for river interlinking and diversion of excess water.

"Bihar receives a significant amount of water from Nepal. If there is flooding there, it directly affects us. Interlinking of rivers should be done to help farmers and eliminate floods," he told PTI Videos.

Yadav, however, expressed concerns over the Kosi-Mechi and Mahananda basin projects.

"If Kosi-Mechi rivers are linked with Mahananda, four districts will suffer. Ganga's water level has risen, and there is no proper desilting plan," he said.

"Jal Nal Yojna is in complete disarray — in some places there are taps without water, and elsewhere water without taps," the MP added.

Yadav said the Jal Shakti minister assured him that a committee has been formed to look into this and several officials have been suspended.

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed too opposed the proposed Kosi-Mechi Intra-State Link Project, citing the risk of year-round flooding in Bihar.

"We have requested the government not to implement this project and instead allocate funds to develop the Mahananda basin," Jawed said.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal urged Patil to expedite investigations into the Jal Jeeven Mission implementation in Rajasthan.

"He assured us that water-related issues in the state would be addressed," Beniwal said.

Rasthriya Janata Dal MP Abhay Kushwaha welcomed the meeting. "This is the first time since the interim budget that any department has convened a meeting with MPs. We discussed irrigation and drinking water issues. If concrete steps are taken, Bihar's drought and flood problems can be solved," Kushwaha said.

The ministry officials briefed the MPs on the progress of Ganga cleaning efforts and Jal Jeevan Mission.

Officials said 100 inspection teams have been deployed across states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. The inspections follow a high-level review chaired by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan on May 8.

The ministry also shared updates on urban water supply, waste water treatment and rain water harvesting initiatives.

Meanwhile, in a letter submitted to Patil, Nashik MP Rajabhau Prakash Waje flagged local water challenges and demanded national recognition for river interlinking projects in Maharashtra. He urged the ministry to declare projects like Gargai-Vaitarna-Kadwa, Wainaganga-Nalganga, and Damanganga-Godavari as national projects to qualify for 90 per cent Central funding.