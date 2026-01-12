MPs urge Railways to withdraw 'punitive' transfers of 12 loco pilots for attending union protest

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) At least three Members of Parliament have urged the Railway administration to withdraw the alleged punitive transfers of 12 loco pilots within the Southern Railway zone for participating in protests held by their union in June 2024 in support of its demands.

From June 1 to 28, 2024, running staff of the Palakkad, Salem and Thiruvananthapuram divisions of Southern Railway launched a protest in support of their long-pending demands and self-availed adequate weekly rest in a manner that did not disrupt train operations.

These divisions, in what has been alleged as a punitive measure, transferred protesting employees to distant depots.

However, following mediation, all transferred employees from the Thiruvananthapuram and Salem divisions, and nine employees from the Palakkad division, were brought back to their previous postings.

At present, 12 running staff continue to work in distant depots.

"I am further given to understand that there are presently adequate vacancies in Palakkad Division to accommodate their repatriation," CPI (M) MP John Brittas said in a January 8 letter, addressed to the General Manager of the Southern Railways.

"In this context, it has been apprised that nearly 14 goods train loco pilots are reportedly being deployed to operate mail trains in Palakkad Division, which would prima facie indicate availability of operational margin. Even so, they said 12 employees are yet to be repatriated,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Brittas stated that the continued non-processing of their repatriation requests, despite the apparent availability of vacancies, has led to a perception among the staff that the delay may be vindictive and linked to their participation in the earlier AILRSA (All India Loco Running Staff Association) agitation.

He urged the GM to issue instructions to the Palakkad Division to review the cases of the said 12 staff members and repatriate them to their previous stations at the earliest.

On December 23, 2025, Palakkad's Lok Sabha MP V K Sreekandan requested the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to look into the various demands of the loco pilots union including the repatriation of “all transferred employees without any delay.” On December 16, 2025, another Rajya Sabha MP, V Sivadasan, urged Vaishnaw for "kind intervention to direct the concerned authorities to immediately repatriate the remaining 12 running staff employees of the Palakkad Division." "I am informed that these employees are compelled to perform their duties under severe mental stress, owing to prolonged separation from their families and the hardships associated with working in far-off depots,” Sivadasan said.

He added, "Despite repeated representations made by the organisation to the divisional authorities and assurances given that the matter would be resolved expeditiously, no concrete steps have yet been taken to repatriate these remaining employees." PTI JP JP AMJ AMJ