MRI machine to be installed in Mandi hospital soon: Himachal CM

Shimla, Nov 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced that an MRI machine would soon be installed at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital in Mandi to improve advanced diagnostic services for patients.

Advertisment

Chairing a review meeting with senior Congress leaders from Mandi district at Oakover, Shimla to discuss various developmental projects in the region, the chief minister emphasised the government's focus on improving facilities at the hospital, according to a statement.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the holistic development of Mandi district during the meeting.

Party leaders from various constituencies presented their requests and urged the CM to include them in the budget for the upcoming financial year, the statement said. PTI COR SKY SKY