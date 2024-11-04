MRPL offers Rs 1 cr to buy advanced TB testing machines

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 4 (PTI) Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has committed to contribute Rs 1 crore to acquire four advanced CB-NAAT (Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) machines under India’s National TB Eradication Programme in a bid to bolster the fight against tuberculosis, officials said on Monday.

Responding to a call from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, MRPL makes this contribution to distribute two machines each across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, advancing the local capacity for accurate and timely TB diagnosis, the company said.

In a statement, the MRPL has said that these CB-NAAT machines, globally recognised for their accuracy by the World Health Organisation (WHO), offer critical support in early TB detection with quicker, more dependable results than the traditional microscopy technique, which can lead to delays.

"In line with government efforts to achieve 100 per cent sample testing via CB-NAAT, these new machines will be available at government facilities. They will provide free TB testing for beneficiaries and close key healthcare service gaps in the region," it stated.