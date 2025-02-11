MRPS urges T'gana govt to correct 'defects' in recommendations of panel on SC categorisation

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), an outfit agitating for categorisation of SCs for over two decades, on Tuesday, urged the Telangana government to correct certain "defects" in the recommendations of the judicial commission on the issue.

The Telangana government on February 4 accepted three key recommendations of the judicial commission appointed by it for implementation of SC categorisation, while rejecting the panel's another suggestion to exempt the creamy layer from reservations.

MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here along with a team of the outfit's leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Krishna Madiga thanked the chief minister for quickly taking forward the process of SC categorisation after the Supreme Court gave a verdict last year in favour of categorisation.

However, he urged the state government to correct the "defects" with regard to inclusion of different communities in the three groups as recommended by the commission.

Krishna Madiga favoured categorisation of the SC communities into four groups as 'A,B,C,D' against the '1,2,3' groups recommended by the commission.

The Backward Classes are also categorised as 'A,B,C,D' groups, he said.

He also sought implementation of the election promise of ruling Congress to hike the reservation of SCs from 15 per cent to 18 per cent.

CM Revanth Reddy urged the MRPS to meet the Cabinet sub-committee and the judicial commission appointed by the state government on SC categorisation with their concerns over the issue.

Reddy said the state government is committed to rendering justice to the Madiga community, one of the major SC communities in the state, and Madiga sub-castes, an official release said.

The CM briefed the delegation led by Krishna Madiga about the constitution of the Cabinet sub-committee and Judicial commission to expedite the categorisation of SCs, it said.

The state cabinet had studied the commission's report and approved the same in the Assembly. The CM said the official process taken up by the state government for SC categorisation helped in avoiding legal implications.

The commission, in one of the recommendations, had said the 59 Scheduled Caste (SC) communities be divided into three groups viz I, II, and III for a total reservation of 15 per cent. PTI SJR SJR KH