MSC Claude Girardet reaches Vizhinjam seaport

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 13 (PTI) MSC Claude Girardet, the largest cargo ship ever to have docked in India, has arrived at the Vizhinjam International Seaport here on Friday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the berthing of the giant vessels showcases the readiness of the state to become a key player in global cargo shipping.

The ship that sailed from Malaysia will return after container handling at Vizhinjam international seaport.

"MSC Claude Girardet, the largest cargo ship ever to be berthed in India, has anchored at @PortOfVizhinjam, marking a pivotal moment in Kerala's growth. With a capacity of 24,116 containers, this giant vessel showcases our readiness to become a key player in global cargo shipping," Vijayan posted on X.

The ship is 399.99 metres long, 61.5 metres in width and 16.6 metres in depth.

The CM noted that it was the largest ship to have arrived in South Asia.

The arrival of one of the biggest cargo vessel shows that the mother port of Vizhinjam can easliy handle international cargo transportation.

The Vizhinjam international seaport is very close to the international shipping route. PTI RRT RRT ROH