MSEDCL begins disconnecting power supply in Kalyan as outstanding bills soar to Rs 191 cr

Thane, Mar 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has started disconnecting power supply in its Kalyan circle in Thane district to get consumers to pay outstanding bills amounting to more than Rs 191 crore, an official said on Saturday.

As on March 13, a total of 8,800 customers in the region have faced disconnection in electricity supply, he said.

"The Kalyan Circle has 3,20,301 consumers, out of which a significant portion has failed to clear their dues despite repeated reminders. The outstanding electricity bills in the Kalyan Circle amount to Rs 191.11 crore," the state-run power entity, popularly called Mahavitaran, said in a release. PTI COR BNM