MSEDCL contractual worker held for taking Rs 30,000 bribe

Palghar, Mar 27 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a contractual worker of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for demanding and accepting Rs 30,000 bribe from a man in Palghar district, an official said.

The accused, Rajesh Chandrakant More, a wireman at the Palghar branch of the MSEDCL, was caught on Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palghar ACB) Harshal Chavan said.

The complainant had obtained an electricity connection for a shrimp farming project in Palghar. The accused demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 to ensure that the complainant's project received the required power supply.

After that, the complainant approached the ACB. The anti-graft agency then laid a trap and caught him while accepting the bribe. He was taken into custody and a case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Palghar police station, the official said, adding that a probe was on. PTI COR NP