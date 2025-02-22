MSEDCL directed to end electricity woes in Badlapur

Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has begun work on alleviating power woes of Badlapur township in Thane district following a directive from the chief minister's office, an official said on Saturday.

The rapidly expanding township is facing power woes amid the construction of new housing complexes and industrial units, following which people gave a memorandum of demands to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis when he visited the area on February 19 on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, said former president of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council and BJP leader Ram Patkar.

The letter from the state government has directed MSEDCL to take efforts to boost power supply in the township, which has 1.75 lakh electricity consumers, he added. PTI COR BNM