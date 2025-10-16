MSEDCL engineer and employee booked for negligence after teen dies of electrocution

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) An assistant engineer and an employee of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd have been booked on charges of causing death by negligence in connection with the electrocution of a 17-year-old boy in Bhandup, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on August 19 at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, where the victim, Deepak Pillai, died after coming into contact with a live, exposed cable while walking on a rainwater-logged road, an official stated.

The investigation revealed that the assistant engineer of MSEDCL had failed in his duty to inspect and maintain the electricity cables, leading to the fatal accident.

Locals in the area had already alerted the MSEDCL about the exposed cable.

Further investigation is underway. PTI DC NSK