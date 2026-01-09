MSEDCL engineer caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an assistant engineer of the state-run power distributor MSEDCL for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from an electrical contractor, an official said on Friday.

Accused Surendran Ananat Subramanyam Pillai is attached to the Vasai West sub-division of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

The anti-graft agency said that an electrical contractor had submitted applications for the installation of six electricity meters. When he approached Pillai to expedite the process, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 for granting the sanction and an additional Rs 5,000. He brought it down to Rs 20,000 after negotiation, the official said.

After being alerted by the contractor, the ACB laid a trap and caught the assistant engineer red-handed while accepting the bribe, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB-Thane) Anil Jaykar.

A case has been registered against Pillai under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Manickpur police station. PTI COR NR