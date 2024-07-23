MSEDCL official held for taking Rs 8,000 bribe

Palghar, Jul 23 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday said it has arrested an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 at Vikramgad in Palghar district.

The accused, Assistant Engineer (Class-II) Sandeep Jawahar, is posted at Vikramgad, it said.

The complainant in the case had applied for two electricity meters in his father's name. The local lineman conducted a spot inspection and sent his report to the section office for approval. But in order to give approval for the installation of two meters, the accused engineer demanded Rs. 8,000 from the complainant, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the ACB (Palghar), Dayanand Gawade, said.

Based on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and nabbed the accused on Monday. A case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

During the probe, it came to light that Jawahar also faces a bribery case in Chandrapur district, he added. PTI COR NP