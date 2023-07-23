MSEDCL, PWD staffers, two more persons booked over senior citizen's electrocution

Nagpur, Jul 23 (PTI) An MSEDCL executive engineer and a PWD staffer were among four persons booked in connection with the electrocution of a 67-year-old man in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Kanhaiyalal Matale, a resident of a complex on Umred Road, accidentally touched the wire fencing around a plot of land from which a firm was operating and was rushed to hospital where he died of burn injuries, the Hudkeshwar police station official said.

"The wire fencing had been electrified illegally. Based on the complaint by the deceased's son in connection with the incident that took place on June 23, an executive engineer of MSEDCL and junior engineer of PWD were booked along with the firm's partner and one more person," he said.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections for causing death by negligence, he informed. PTI COR BNM BNM