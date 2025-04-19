MSEDCL takes action against 489 persons in Jalna for stealing electricity worth Rs 61 lakh

Jalna, Apr 19 (PTI) A total of 489 persons have been pulled up for alleged power theft in Jalna during a special drive in the last fortnight, a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited official said on Saturday.

They collectively stole 3,44,439 units of electricity, causing a loss of Rs 61.60 lakh to MSEDCL, he added.

"The drive under Superintending Engineer Sanjay Sarag covered both rural and urban areas of the district. We have formed special flying squads to monitor and prevent electricity theft. These teams have been actively inspecting suspected locations and taking strict action," the official said.

A vast majority of offenders had resorted to hooking the main power lines and tampering with electricity meters to bypass billing, he added.