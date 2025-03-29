MSIL plans to enter e-commerce: Karnataka Minister Patil

Bengaluru, Mar 29 (PTI) The Karnataka government enterprise Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) is set to launch its e-commerce platform to facilitate the sale of various products, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Saturday.

The initiative aims to create a marketplace for both government and private producers, similar to the central government’s Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

On Saturday, Patil held a meeting with senior officials to discuss the initiative in detail.

Calling it a progressive step, he directed officials to prepare a roadmap for its implementation, his office said in a release.

"The platform will be developed in four phases. Once fully operational, government departments will be able to procure stationery and other requirements without inviting tenders. Additionally, they can also use the platform to sell their products. It will function similarly to the Central Government’s GeM portal," Patil said.

In the first phase, only MSIL products will be available on the platform, he said.

"The second phase will expand to include products from various government enterprises such as Mysore Sandal Soap, Leather Industries Development Corporation (LIDKAR) items, Mysore Silk, Cauvery Emporium, and Nandini, among others. The platform will also facilitate the sale of products from MSMEs and women’s self-help groups," he added.

The third phase will introduce consumer and electronic products, while the final phase will include fresh and perishable goods, Patil said.

Highlighting the immense potential of the e-commerce sector, the Minister said that India’s annual e-commerce transactions, currently valued at USD 75 billion, are expected to reach USD 350 billion by 2030.

With nearly 900 million internet users in the country, market conditions are highly favorable for e-commerce growth, he said.

The meeting was attended by MSIL Managing Director Manoj Kumar, Director Chandrappa, and other senior officials. PTI KSU SSK ROH