MSME sector crucial to India's growth, youth must become job creators: Khandu

Itanagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday underscored the pivotal role of the MSME sector in driving India's economic growth and called upon the youth to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Inaugurating a national-level mega awareness programme here, organised by the National Small Industries Corporation Ltd (NSIC) under the Union MSME ministry, in coordination with the state government, Khandu highlighted that the MSME sector currently supports over seven crore enterprises nationwide, benefiting more than 31 crore people.

He stressed the need to accelerate growth in the North East, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh.

The chief minister observed that since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several policy interventions have been introduced to strengthen the economy, including the establishment of the National SC-ST hub in 2016 to uplift Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Citing procurement policies, Khandu informed that 25 per cent of total government procurement is mandated from MSMEs, with 4 per cent reserved for SC/ST entrepreneurs and 3 per cent for women entrepreneurs, terming it a progressive step towards inclusive growth.

Referring to the Union Budget 2026, Khandu outlined the Centre's three-pronged strategy for MSMEs, focusing on equity support, risk capital access and liquidity enhancement.

The chief minister mentioned that Rs 10,000 crore growth fund support for SMEs, Rs 2,000 crore under the Self-Reliant India Fund for micro enterprises and over Rs 7 lakh crore liquidity support for the sector.

He also said professional institutions such as ICAI, ICSI and ICMAI would design short-term modular courses to strengthen corporate and financial capabilities of MSMEs, especially in tier-II and tier-III towns.

The chief minister also virtually inaugurated the Entrepreneurship Development Institute at Jote, near here, which will provide structured training, mentoring and capacity-building support to startups and MSMEs.

Highlighting state initiatives, Khandu referred to the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme launched in 2020 and the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park, which provides mentoring in collaboration with premier institutions and seed funding to startups.

He said that nearly 300 startups are currently operating in the state and that Arunachal Pradesh was recently recognised as one of the best-performing states in the Startup India ecosystem.

He also cited schemes such as the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana and the Chief Minister's Tourism Development Scheme as catalysts for entrepreneurship across sectors.

Under the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy 2025, the state is offering a power subsidy of Rs 2 per unit, 100 per cent exemption on stamp duty and registration fees, 50 per cent capital investment subsidy in government industrial areas, interest subsidies, GST reimbursement, transport and air freight subsidies, and export incentives to attract investors, Khandu said.

Encouraging youth to move beyond the conventional preference for government jobs, Khandu said opportunities in entrepreneurship are limitless, stressing that dedication, discipline and focus are essential for success.

The chief minister highlighted the state's potential in hydropower, mining, agriculture, horticulture and floriculture, noting that Arunachal Pradesh has over 600 varieties of orchids and urging entrepreneurs to tap into floriculture to reduce orchid imports.

Khandu also pointed to emerging export opportunities following recent trade agreements between India and major global partners and proposed organising similar awareness camps in eastern, central and western regions of the state to ensure wider outreach.

The event was co-chaired by state Industries Minister Nyato Dukam and Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Kento Jini. PTI UPL UPL RG