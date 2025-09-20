MSMEs can be gamechangers in defence sector: Officials at East Tech Symposium in Ranchi

Ranchi, Sep 20 (PTI) The East Tech Symposium 2025 on Saturday carried forward its theme of ‘Atmanirbharta Se Samprabhuta’, underlining the vital role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in driving dual-use innovation and strengthening India’s defence ecosystem.

The fourth edition of the three-day symposium, organised by Headquarters Eastern Command of the Indian Army in association with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), was launched by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, at Khelgaon stadium on Friday.

Addressing the symposium, Ashok Kanodia, chairman, MSME Committee Member of Executive Council, SIDM, said the "Business opportunities in the defence sector are expanding, and there is a critical need for innovation, which primarily emerges from MSMEs." He was addressing a session on 'Empowering Jharkhand's MSMEs as a Catalyst for Dual-Use Innovation & Defence Industrialisation'.

Dr (CDR) VK Rai, Indian Navy, elaborated on the purchase preference schemes for MSMEs and the initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Defence, while Major General Tarun Agarwal, Additional Director General, Acquisition Technical (Army), underlined the role of MSMEs in Capital Procurement and their potential to emerge as gamechangers.

Lieutenant General (Retd) Subrata Saha emphasised the need to foster dual-use innovation through strong linkages between academia, MSMEs, and the armed forces, and Indrajeet Yadav, Joint Director, MSME (DFO), Ranchi, outlined Jharkhand's strategic vision for MSMEs in defence, noting how East Tech 2025 would provide them with greater exposure and collaboration opportunities.

The session concluded with suggestions on establishing defence clusters and test facilities in the state, facilitation window for MSMEs and effective utilisation of existing facilities in the state.

During the day, over 300 Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings have taken place, a statement from the defence said.

The East Tech 2025 exhibition is showcasing innovative products and solutions from over 175 companies across diverse domains, including surveillance equipment, weapons and accessories, communication and navigation systems, troop protection, mob/counter-mob equipment, sustenance and survivability solutions, healthcare, and simulators, it said.

With the presence of around 400 industry delegates and procurement directorates from the armed forces, along with displays of in-service equipment, the event is providing a comprehensive view of operational readiness and future capability development opportunities, the statement added. PTI NAM MNB