MSMEs sign 146 MoUs, secure Rs 81 crore in ‘TRADEX Kerala 2026’

Kochi, Feb 18 (PTI) As many as 146 MoUs were signed between Kerala MSMEs and international companies during the international buyer-seller meet, ‘TRADEX Kerala 2026’, officials said.

The two-day event concluded on Wednesday.

With the signing of these agreements, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises secured trade commitments worth over Rs 81 crore, the statement said.

Twelve trade orders were confirmed during the event, and execution of these orders will commence immediately, it added.

More than 30 international buyers from over 20 countries and over 400 MSMEs from nine key sectors across the state participated in the meet.

P Vishnuraj IAS, Director of Industries and Commerce, said TRADEX Kerala will be institutionalised as a recurring platform in view of its success.

He added that more details of upcoming editions will be announced soon.

Officials noted that this was the first time in Kerala’s history that an international reverse buyer–seller meet of this scale was organised, bringing global buyers directly to the state’s enterprises.

“This initiative stands on the strength of Kerala’s evolving industrial ecosystem – the Kerala Brand,” Vishnuraj said.

“Through the Kerala Brand, we are showing that products from our state are built on values, responsibility, and global credibility. TRADEX Kerala is the practical way to demonstrate this – a platform where high-quality products from Kerala secure real business opportunities in the global market,” he added. PTI LGK SSK