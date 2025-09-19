MSMEs, startups need to work hard to meet Rs 50K cr defence exports target: MoS Defence

Ranchi, Sep 19 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Friday urged MSMEs and startups to work hard to meet the new target of Rs 50,000 cr defence exports.

He was addressing the inaugural of the three-day East Tech symposium here.

"The country's new target for defence exports is Rs 50,000 crore, and to achieve this goal, the country's MSMEs and startups will have to work hard. Today, 16,000 MSMEs are associated with the Ministry of Defence. This number should increase, and the youth of Jharkhand should also join,” he said.

Rajinder Singh Bhatia, President, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) said 175 exhibitors and 400-plus delegates were participating in the East Tech 2025, which shows their commitment to fulfilling the vision of making this country self-reliant and empowered.

Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, said, “SIDM has been a significant support in our efforts. Our partnership with SIDM allows us to provide a platform where defence manufacturers, MSMEs, startups, and innovators from across the country have the opportunity to showcase their technologies and capabilities." The defence technology exhibition “East Tech 2025” commenced on Friday at the Khelgaon stadium, Ranchi.

Jointly organised by the Eastern Command and the SIDM, East Tech 2025 serves as the vital platform for showcasing and integrating state-of-the-art indigenous technologies aimed at overcoming operational challenges in the Eastern Theatre and across the Indian Army. PTI NAM NN