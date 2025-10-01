MSP hike, launch of National Pulses Mission to help farmers in long term: Chouhan

Bhopal, Oct 1 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the Centre's decision to enhance MSP for rabi crops and approval of the National Pulses Mission will have a long-term positive impact on food and nutritional security and farmers’ welfare.

“The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took two historic decisions on Wednesday on the eve of Dussehra during the auspicious Navratri festival by approving the National Pulses Mission, and simultaneously increased the MSP (minimum support price) for rabi crops,” Chouhan told reporters here.

Chouhan said these decisions will have long-term positive impacts on food and nutritional security, farmers’ welfare, and agricultural production. He said the government has aligned resources and schemes with farmers’ interests as its top priority.

The MSP for Rabi crops, including wheat, has also been increased, with farmers assured of up to 109 per cent returns over cost, he said.

Chouhan assured that the MSP policy, the Pulses Mission, and other schemes will be implemented with full transparency, scientific rigour, and farmer welfare in focus.

The minister said the MSP hike on safflower is Rs 600 per quintal, followed by lentil (masur) at Rs 300 per quintal. For rapeseed and mustard, the increase is Rs 250 per quintal, gram Rs 225 per quintal, barley Rs 170 per quintal and wheat by Rs 160.

The MSP hikes are in line with the commitment in Union Budget 2018–19 to set MSPs at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production, he said.

Compared to 2014–15, MSPs have more than doubled during the Modi government’s tenure, he said, highlighting that the support price for wheat rose from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,585 per quintal, barley from Rs 1,100 to Rs 2,150, gram (chana) from Rs 3,100 to Rs 5,875, lentils from Rs 2,950 to Rs 7,000, rapeseed/mustard from Rs 3,050 to Rs 6,200, and safflower from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,540.

“These historic decisions reflect the central government’s farmer-first approach and mark decisive steps to enhance farmer incomes,” Chouhan said, adding that farmers’ welfare remains the Modi government’s foremost priority.

Referring to the approval of the National Pulses Mission, Chouhan said that it aims to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses, enhance nutrition and raise farmers’ income. Its target is to increase the production of pulses from 24.2 million tonnes in 2024-25 to 35 million tonnes by 2030-31, he said.

Special production and expansion programmes will be implemented in 416 districts, covering rice fallow areas, best breeder/foundation/certified seeds, intercropping, irrigation, market linkages, and technical support. The procurement of tur, urad, and lentils at MSP will be ensured at 100 per cent, guaranteeing farmers full returns, the minister said.

The Mission has been allocated a budget of Rs 11,440 crore for 2025-26, he added. PTI MAS NR