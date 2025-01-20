MSRDC to enforce 3-hour traffic block on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to install girders

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Monday said a three-hour long block will be taken on January 22, 23 and 24 for installation of girders for a new bridge.

The girders are being installed for a new bridge at kilometre number 58/500 between Dongargaon and Kusgaon on Pune bound carriageway of the expressway, a release said.

"The block between January 22 to 24 and it will start at 12 noon and end at 3 pm. Vehicular traffic from Mumbai to Pune will be diverted between Varsoli Toll naka and Wadgaon via Old Mumbai-Pune National Highway. After 3.00 pm, on all three days, traffic from Mumbai to Pune will be restored on the Pune side (Pune bound carriageway) of the expressway," the release said.

"However, traffic from Pune to Mumbai will continue on the expressway during the same time. Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and follow the diverted routes during the specified period. They can contact the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Control Room in case of any issue," it added. PTI KK BNM