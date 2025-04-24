MSRTC arranges 8 buses for those arriving at Mumbai airport from J-K after Pahalgam attack

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Thursday arranged special air-conditioned buses for the tourists who reached Mumbai from Jammu and Kashmir on a special flight following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"We arranged eight AC Shivneri buses at Mumbai airport. These buses will take them to their respective places. One bus with 45 passengers has left for Nagpur. It also has residents of Wardha and some other places in Vidarbha. Two buses with 20 passengers each will leave for Nashik and Pune," an MSRTC spokesperson said.

Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, who is also chairman of MSRTC, was at Mumbai airport's Terminal I when the passengers arrived, he said. PTI KK BNM