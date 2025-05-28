MSRTC bus fitted with AI-based security systems unveiled; to ply on Thane-Nagpur route

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Maharashtra's state-run transport utility MSRTC on Wednesday unveiled a new ordinary non-AC 'smart' bus equipped with digital and safety features designed to improve both passenger security and driver efficiency, including a system that will warn about possible collision.

In a release, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in the presence of Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who is also chairman of the state-run utility, inspected the AI-equipped 'smart' bus in Thane.

The release highlighted that the bus, which will ply on the Thane-Nagpur route, was fitted with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that will warn about possible crash, pedestrian collision alert, lane change warning and the driver monitoring for signs of fatigue or inebriation.

Blind spot cameras in the bus will provide a full 360-degree view using four strategically placed external cameras (front, rear, left, and right), while the vehicle also has video surveillance facility, the release said.

The passenger counting sensor in the bus automatically tracks the number of people boarding and alighting, and a driver assistance screen offers real-time visual feeds to support safer navigation. The buses also feature a mobile NVR (network video recorder) system with 4G connectivity and GPS for real-time tracking and secure data storage.

For clear communication and information, three external LED screens display route details, complemented by an internal LCD screen for in-bus advertising and route information have been installed. A public address system has been installed for safety and emergency announcements, besides a foam-based fire prevention system, it said.

"The safety of common passengers travelling in State Transport Corporation buses is the top priority. The new bus, fitted with AI-based security systems, will provide a much safer travel experience for the public," a release quoted Deputy CM Shinde as saying during the inspection.

The release said with the MSRTC catering to over 55 lakh passengers daily, the smart bus's introduction mark a major leap in the modernisation of public transport infrastructure in Maharashtra.

More such buses will be gradually deployed across various long-distance and high-density routes in the state, it added. PTI COR/KK RSY