Akola, Jul 25 (PTI) All 44 passengers of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus in Akola managed to alight safely in time after it caught fire on Thursday, an official said.

The MSRTC's 'Shiv shahi' bus was coming from Shegaon when a blaze erupted at 11am, he said.

"The fire was caused by a short circuit. The driver noticed it immediately, stopped the bus and evacuated all the passengers in time. The bus was gutted in the blaze," he said. PTI COR CLS BNM