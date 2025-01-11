MSRTC bus hits metro pillar in Thane; 8 sustain minor injuries

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) Eight passengers sustained minor injuries after an MSRTC bus hit a metro rail pillar in Thane, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at 6am on Friday on Pankhanda road near Ovla village and the injured persons were discharged after preliminary treatment, the Kasarvadavali police station official said.

"Driver Krishna Adsul (34) was driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner. The FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act was registered on the complaint of the MSRTC. He has not been arrested as yet," the official said. PTI COR BNM